UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.49% of AutoZone worth $200,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,459.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,457.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,376.84.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,361 shares of company stock worth $22,971,862. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

