Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $21,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Barclays increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.86.

Shares of ULTA traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $527.88. 207,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $537.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.89.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

