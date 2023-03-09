Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.86.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $524.10 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $537.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30.

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.