Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.70-25.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.95-11.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.75 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $526.86.

ULTA stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $519.93. 1,082,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $508.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.89. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $537.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

