Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.15 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15, Briefing.com reports. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty updated its FY24 guidance to $24.70-25.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $24.70-$25.40 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $519.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,308. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $509.13 and its 200 day moving average is $455.34. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $537.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.86.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

