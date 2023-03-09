Ultra Price Hits $0.20 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $62.18 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20655881 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,250,821.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

