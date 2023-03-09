Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Thomas Louis Saeli Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Thomas Louis Saeli purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $20,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,446 shares in the company, valued at $305,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ULBI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $65.49 million, a PE ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.24. Ultralife Co. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Ultralife by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 544,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 58,875 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ultralife by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

