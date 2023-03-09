Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 288.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UNCY. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of UNCY stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $2.06. 46,126,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,596,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.37. Unicycive Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UNCY Get Rating ) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,047 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 4.86% of Unicycive Therapeutics worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

