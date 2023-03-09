Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 288.35% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UNCY. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of UNCY stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $2.06. 46,126,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,596,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.37. Unicycive Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.
Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.
