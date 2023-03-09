Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Unilever by 1,869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,442,059 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after buying an additional 1,194,641 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,585,000 after buying an additional 1,126,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,844,000 after purchasing an additional 861,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 697.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,528,000 after purchasing an additional 792,440 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

UL opened at $49.10 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.4569 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

