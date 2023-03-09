United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Lessened by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 161,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,102,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 21,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $927,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 754,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,917,000 after buying an additional 36,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $43,705,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Parcel Service Price Performance

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.60. The stock had a trading volume of 323,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,039. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $223.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

