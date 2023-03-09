United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $74,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S&T Bank PA increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.13. 807,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,479. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

