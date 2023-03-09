Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) to Issue $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.715 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 37 years.

NYSE UHT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.54. 46,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,372. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.82. The firm has a market cap of $683.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.81 per share, with a total value of $97,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,065,052.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHT. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 45.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

