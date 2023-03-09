University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Trading Down 0.5%

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.37 and last traded at $16.37. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

University Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99.

About University Bancorp



University Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary. It offers acceptance of checking, savings, and time deposits. It operates through the following segments: The Bank and Midwest, University Lending Group, LLC (ULG), UIF Corporation (UIF), and Holding Company.

Featured Articles

