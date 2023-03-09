UNUS SED LEO One Day Trading Volume Tops $872,332.73 (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.21 billion and $872,332.73 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for approximately $3.36 or 0.00016748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00376341 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000905 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009869 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00017667 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.37130539 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $844,967.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.