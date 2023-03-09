Uquid Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $82,618.51 (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for $4.78 or 0.00023552 BTC on major exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $47.81 million and approximately $82,618.51 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00427166 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,881.33 or 0.28873623 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is a system that simplifies the use of cryptocurrencies by offering debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR, as well as cryptocurrency ATMs around the world. It was awarded “the top debit card of the year” in 2016. The UQUD team plans to use the Ethereum blockchain to improve their services and offer new features such as visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) will serve as the platform’s medium of exchange.”

