USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) CEO Kevin Guest Sells 5,297 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Guest sold 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $318,614.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,088.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Kevin Guest sold 13,288 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $801,000.64.

Shares of USNA opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.74. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.38.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USNA. DA Davidson boosted their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 318.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

