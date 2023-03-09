USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) CEO Kevin Guest Sells 5,297 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Guest sold 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $318,614.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,088.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kevin Guest also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 22nd, Kevin Guest sold 13,288 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $801,000.64.
USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of USNA opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.74. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on USNA. DA Davidson boosted their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 318.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.
