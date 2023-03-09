USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00003981 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $93.52 million and approximately $618,768.53 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,057.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.06 or 0.00546399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00168413 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00037206 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00052906 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000955 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.83600066 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $606,714.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.