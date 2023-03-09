Utah Retirement Systems Buys 400 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average of $71.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

