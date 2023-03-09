Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,351,699,000 after acquiring an additional 61,656 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,248,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $497,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $177.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

