Utah Retirement Systems Has $5.34 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Workday were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.1% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Workday by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,814 shares of company stock valued at $19,999,462 over the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $183.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.95. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $248.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.72.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

