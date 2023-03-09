Utah Retirement Systems Has $6.79 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $424.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $433.75 and its 200 day moving average is $415.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.67.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading

