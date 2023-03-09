Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 229,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,496,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 422,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,567,000 after acquiring an additional 103,213 shares during the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 63,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in IQVIA by 1,229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 65,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after buying an additional 60,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $211.60 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $254.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.27.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.