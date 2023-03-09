V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.58

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $23.64, with a volume of 439278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Williams Trading cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.56.

V.F. Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 190.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,050. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

