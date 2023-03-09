VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $536.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.40%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. State Street Corp lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 2,032.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,121,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,603,000 after buying an additional 3,928,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after buying an additional 112,844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,701,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after buying an additional 1,486,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after buying an additional 850,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy

(Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.