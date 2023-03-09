VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Sold by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

REMX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.23. 60,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,764. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.04. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52-week low of $74.36 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

