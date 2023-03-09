VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,552,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,877. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.06. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $284.42.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $2.401 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

