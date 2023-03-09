Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT) Shares Down 0.8%

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$33.97 and last traded at C$34.00. 62,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 93,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.27.
Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$33.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.77.
