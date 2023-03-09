Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Increased by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after purchasing an additional 495,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,140,000 after purchasing an additional 175,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,985,000 after purchasing an additional 296,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,906,000 after purchasing an additional 118,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.87. 485,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,004. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.71.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

