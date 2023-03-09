Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Lifted by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.91. The stock had a trading volume of 37,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,120. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $213.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.63.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

