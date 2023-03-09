Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.51

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 45097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $711.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.
