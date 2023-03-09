Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.51

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 45097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $711.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth $111,000.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

