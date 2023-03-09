Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Sells $483,569.94 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

VEEV opened at $172.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.16. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Veeva Systems

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.83.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

