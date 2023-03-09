VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ VBNK opened at $7.45 on Thursday. VersaBank has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.48.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter. VersaBank had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 6.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that VersaBank will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VBNK shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of VersaBank in a report on Monday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on VersaBank in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBNK. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in VersaBank by 11.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,151,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 115,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in VersaBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Digital Banking and DRTC. The Digital Banking segment offers business to business model using its financial technoolgy to address issues in the US banking market. The DRTC segment refers to developed IT security software and capabilities.

