VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at TD Securities

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.71% from the company’s current price.

FORA has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital dropped their target price on VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$24.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

VerticalScope Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of TSE:FORA traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.00. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,829. VerticalScope has a 1 year low of C$4.01 and a 1 year high of C$22.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.45 million and a P/E ratio of -3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

VerticalScope Company Profile

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

