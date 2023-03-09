Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AIO)

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AIO opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44.

Get Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 121.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.