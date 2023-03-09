Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:NFJ opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at about $189,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in Greenfield, MA.

