Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:NFJ opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $14.68.
Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in Greenfield, MA.
