Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lifted by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,405,439 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.7% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.07% of Visa worth $249,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Visa by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

Visa stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.38. 1,136,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,517,722. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

