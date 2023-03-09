Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.63% from the company’s previous close.

COCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $17.64. 701,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.43 million, a P/E ratio of 136.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

In related news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $101,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,148.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ira Liran acquired 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 685,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,339,516.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $101,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,148.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 128.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,693,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after acquiring an additional 952,740 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $10,275,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,721,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the second quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vita Coco by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 291,757 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

