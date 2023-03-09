Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Gap Up to $15.33

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.33, but opened at $16.29. Vital Farms shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 66,040 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Vital Farms Stock Up 6.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Vital Farms Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 6.7% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 27.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,157,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 251,807 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 62.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

