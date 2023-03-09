Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Gap Up to $15.33

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.33, but opened at $16.29. Vital Farms shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 66,040 shares traded.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37.
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
