Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $83.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $74.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.80. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,650 shares of company stock valued at $16,595,760 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

