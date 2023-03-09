Voyager Metals (CVE:VONE) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Voyager Metals Inc. (CVE:VONE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 38,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$12.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.95.

About Voyager Metals

Voyager Metals Inc engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Mont Sorcier iron ore and vanadium project located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Vanadium One Iron Corp. and changed its name to Voyager Metals Inc in October 2021.

