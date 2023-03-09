VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Up to $3.78

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $3.91. VTEX shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 39,303 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have weighed in on VTEX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of VTEX in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on VTEX in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99.
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
