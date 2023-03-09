Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $3.05 or 0.00015283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $82.78 million and $7.59 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00011628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00035357 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00036665 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00022529 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00223730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,926.74 or 0.99997094 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.20669771 USD and is down -4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $5,116,487.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

