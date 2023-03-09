W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.07 Per Share

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.067 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07.

W. P. Carey has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. W. P. Carey has a dividend payout ratio of 170.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.0%.

W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.45. 549,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,195. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

