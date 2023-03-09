Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) CEO Brent L. Yeagy Sells 16,864 Shares

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 16,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $458,869.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,164.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wabash National Stock Performance

WNC opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.64. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $657.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.58 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Vertical Research downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Wabash National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

