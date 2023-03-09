Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $107,583,466.30 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 764,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $107,583,466.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,384,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,341,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $83,317,703.70.

On Friday, March 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $162,367,743.44.

On Wednesday, March 1st, S Robson Walton sold 32,870 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $4,613,633.20.

On Monday, February 27th, S Robson Walton sold 193,131 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $27,526,961.43.

On Thursday, February 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79.

On Friday, December 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $83,025,924.60.

On Monday, December 12th, S Robson Walton sold 859,856 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total transaction of $126,682,584.48.

On Thursday, December 8th, S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total transaction of $67,852,703.70.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $138.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.00 and a 200 day moving average of $140.89. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

