WAX (WAXP) 1-Day Volume Hits $8.08 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, WAX has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $141.07 million and $8.08 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,396,742,714 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,396,301,257.0148783 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06510562 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $8,736,908.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

