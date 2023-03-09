Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Webster Financial stock opened at $49.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $60.48.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Webster Financial by 15.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,237,000 after purchasing an additional 383,804 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 14.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

