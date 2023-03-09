Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Block (SQ)

Block (NYSE: SQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2023 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Block is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Block had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

2/24/2023 – Block had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Block was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/23/2023 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $85.00.

1/9/2023 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $96.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,019,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,488,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.42. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $149.00. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.05 and a beta of 2.35.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 211,054 shares of company stock worth $15,661,535 in the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,954,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,768,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,567 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

