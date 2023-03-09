Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA):
- 3/7/2023 – Cara Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.
- 3/7/2023 – Cara Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2023 – Cara Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2023 – Cara Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $29.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2023 – Cara Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2023 – Cara Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2023 – Cara Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2023 – Cara Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Cara Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CARA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,485. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $13.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $344.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.99.
Insider Activity at Cara Therapeutics
In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,324.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,954 shares of company stock worth $147,171 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
