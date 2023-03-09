Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA):

3/7/2023 – Cara Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

3/7/2023 – Cara Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Cara Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Cara Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $29.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Cara Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Cara Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Cara Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2023 – Cara Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,485. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $13.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $344.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Cara Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Insider Activity at Cara Therapeutics

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,324.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,954 shares of company stock worth $147,171 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $97,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 113,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.