Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 2.1% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.6% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,526,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,933,928. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $54.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

